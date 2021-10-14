NTT Docomo Services Disrupted across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said Thursday that its wireless voice and data communications services were disrupted across Japan temporarily in the afternoon.

The problem started around 5 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT) and was fixed around 7:57 p.m., the company said.

The disruption occurred as network construction work caused extremely heavy traffic.

The services of NTT Docomo and its "ahamo" low-cost smartphone brand were affected, as were those offered by budget smartphone service providers using NTT Docomo's networks.

At NTT Docomo alone, the number of subscribers exceeds 80 million.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]