NTT Docomo Services Disrupted across Japan
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said Thursday that its wireless voice and data communications services were disrupted across Japan temporarily in the afternoon.
The problem started around 5 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT) and was fixed around 7:57 p.m., the company said.
The disruption occurred as network construction work caused extremely heavy traffic.
The services of NTT Docomo and its "ahamo" low-cost smartphone brand were affected, as were those offered by budget smartphone service providers using NTT Docomo's networks.
At NTT Docomo alone, the number of subscribers exceeds 80 million.
