INTERVIEW: CDP Edano Raps LDP-Led Govt, Keen to Take Power

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, leader of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has slammed the Liberal Democratic Party-led government, eager to win power in the Oct. 31 general election.

It is "very regrettable" that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the House of Representatives for the election to "evade accountability and debate," Edano said in a recent media interview.

In its election campaign, the CDP will ask voters to back the party to change "the response to the novel coronavirus, the economic policy and the insincere politics" of the LDP-led government, Edano said.

He failed to say how many seats the party aims to win in the election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"Our colleagues have made their life decisions to run," Edano said. "We aim to win all seats our candidates will contest. That's all I can say."

