Kishida to Announce Outline of COVID-19 Measures Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he will announce an outline of his government's coronavirus measures, including hospital capacity expansion, on Friday.

He made the remark at a news conference after the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, was dissolved for a general election Oct. 31.

"We are at a turning point," Kishida said, adding that the election will be held "to choose our future."

Kishida also said that a panel to discuss a new form of capitalism, the centerpiece of his agenda, will also be launched Friday.

The government aims to have a fiscal 2021 supplementary budget enacted by year-end. In connection with this, he said, "We'll deliver an economic package worth tens of trillions of yen first of all."

