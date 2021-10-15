Expo Minister to Do Utmost to Increase Participating Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Kenji Wakamiya, minister for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, has promised to do his "utmost" to get as many countries and organizations as possible to participate in the event.

"The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused a delay in our invitation activities," Wakamiya said in a recent media interview. "We'll move quickly and do our utmost."

Asked about his impression of world expositions, Wakamiya said he clearly remembers how he felt moved when he visited the 1970 World Expo in Suita, Osaka Prefecture.

The 2025 Expo "is expected to take place in an environment where the coronavirus is under control," he said. "I expect that countries around the world will propose various new technologies and lifestyles."

The Osaka Expo is forecast to draw 28 million visitors, Wakamiya said, adding that Japan will use the opportunity to "make the attractions of its history, traditions and culture known more widely."

