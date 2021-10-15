Japan to Seek Growth First for New Capitalism: Yamagiwa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will firstly focus on growth strategies in a panel to discuss a new form of capitalism, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa has said.

The panel, set up Friday, will delve into green, digital and innovation polices originally presented by the administration of previous Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Yamagiwa said in a media interview Thursday.

The panel, which will draw up a plan to achieve a virtuous cycle of economic growth and wealth distribution, is a key policy platform of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"As we need resources to distribute, we will, first of all, formulate growth strategies," Yamagiwa said.

Yamagiwa voiced his resolve to work tirelessly on wealth distribution measures, saying that many such measures will take time before their effects become evident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]