INTERVIEW: DPFP Aims to Revive Tension in Politics via Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The opposition Democratic Party for the People hopes to "restore the tension in politics stemming from a close rivalry between ruling and opposition parties," through the Oct. 31 general election, DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

The most important thing in the coming election is to break with the politics of not answering questions and falsifying public records, Tamaki said, criticizing the administrations of former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The upcoming election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, "has significance in summing up the Abe-Suga administrations, which lasted some nine years," Tamaki said.

Although the administrations tried various policy measures, such as the Abenomics reflationary policy mix launched by Abe, real wages in Japan have continued to decline, Tamaki said.

He said that the election asks voters to choose between the administration of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who plans to repeat the same things as his two immediate predecessors, and the DPFP's proposal for an economic recovery package.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]