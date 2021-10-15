Japan Govt Holds Reconstruction Promotion Council Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government held a meeting of the Reconstruction Promotion Council Friday for the first time since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office Oct. 4.

Participants in the meeting, held at the prime minister's office, agreed that the reconstruction of areas hit by the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami will remain among the most important agenda for the government.

In the meeting, Kishida instructed officials to "make full efforts" to reconstruct disaster-affected areas.

The prime minister plans to visit disaster-afflicted areas in the northeastern prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima this weekend.

The government aims to promote understanding of its plan, announced in April, to release treated radioactive water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea, possibly starting in 2023.

