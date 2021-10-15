Fukushima Towns Demand Efforts by TEPCO to Regain Trust

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The mayors of two towns hosting Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant urged the company on Friday to make efforts to regain trust.

The Okuma and Futaba mayors, Jun Yoshida and Shiro Izawa, respectively, together visited the power utility's main office in Tokyo to submit a written demand to TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa.

The move followed a series of recent security flaws at TEPCO's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in the central prefecture of Niigata.

"Distrust among locals is at its worst ever," Izawa told the company head. "We demand, not request, efforts to regain trust."

"We'll take action to avoid hindering reconstruction efforts in your towns," Kobayakawa said.

