Maezawa "Getting Excited" ahead of Dec. Space Travel

Moscow, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Thursday that he is "getting more and more excited" ahead of his space travel planned for December.

"For now, I have no fears or worries," Maezawa, 45, told a press conference at the Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, near Moscow.

Maezawa, the founder of online fashion mall operator Zozo Inc. <3092>, will travel to the International Space Station aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

"Every training is fun," Maezawa said with a smile.

He said that he was most impressed by weightless environment training. "At first, I couldn't control my body but it became fun after I got used to the environment," he said.

