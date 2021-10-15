Maezawa "Getting Excited" ahead of Dec. Space Travel
Newsfrom JapanScience Society
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Moscow, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Thursday that he is "getting more and more excited" ahead of his space travel planned for December.
"For now, I have no fears or worries," Maezawa, 45, told a press conference at the Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, near Moscow.
Maezawa, the founder of online fashion mall operator Zozo Inc. <3092>, will travel to the International Space Station aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.
"Every training is fun," Maezawa said with a smile.
He said that he was most impressed by weightless environment training. "At first, I couldn't control my body but it became fun after I got used to the environment," he said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]