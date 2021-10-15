Disruption Continuing for NTT Docomo's 3G Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said Friday that part of its 3G services remains disrupted across Japan following a large-scale service outage the previous day.

Voice calls and data communications are being affected, according to the firm.

The nationwide NTT Docomo service disruption occurred Thursday afternoon. The currently mainstream 4G and 5G large-capacity ultrahigh-speed services were fully restored by 5:05 a.m. Friday (8:05 p.m. Thursday GMT).

The company will hold an online press conference later Friday to explain the situation.

NTT Docomo has about 15 million 3G subscribers. Handsets of some 4G service subscribers are indicating a 3G service sign. They may be able to regain access to the 4G network if the phones are rebooted, according to the company.

