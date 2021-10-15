Princess Mako’s Press Conference To Be Held at Tokyo Hotel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Oct. 26 press conference by Japanese Princess Mako and commoner Kei Komuro following their marriage will be held at a Tokyo hotel in the afternoon, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

Before the marriage, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will worship in the gardens of the three Imperial Palace Sanctuaries on Tuesday.

She will formally report her marriage to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in the capital’s Chuo Ward on Oct. 22 and to Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko at their Sento Karigosho temporary residence in Minato Ward on Oct. 25.

Komuro, for his part, will visit the Akasaka Estate, also in Minato Ward, on Monday morning to meet with the Crown Prince and Princess.

Princess Mako and Komuro, a staff member of a law firm in New York, are scheduled to register their marriage on Oct. 26 without holding marriage-related rituals and ceremonies. She will then lose her Imperial Family status.

