Kishida Cabinet’s Approval Rate at 40.3 Pct: Jiji Poll

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet stood at 40.3 pct, a Jiji Press opinion poll for October showed Friday.

The figure was lower than the 54.0 pct and 51.2 pct recorded for the cabinets of his two immediate predecessors--Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga--right after the launches of their respective administrations.

The disapproval rate for the Kishida cabinet, launched Oct. 4, came to 18.8 pct, while 40.8 pct of respondents said they “do not know,” apparently waiting to confirm any results from the new cabinet. It was the first Jiji Press monthly opinion survey on cabinet approval or disapproval since Kishida’s inauguration.

The support figure for Kishida’s cabinet was the third lowest among the cabinets of new prime ministers who took office in or after 2000, after 33.3 pct for the cabinet of Yoshiro Mori and 38.6 pct for that of Taro Aso. Although the latest support rate exceeded 33.4 pct recorded in last month’s survey for the Suga cabinet, it seems that people in Japan were little impressed by the inauguration of the new cabinet.

The survey showed that 30.3 pct are dissatisfied with Kishida’s ministerial appointments for his cabinet and executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party while 21.9 pct answered the opposite.

