62 Pct Wants Kishida to Review Abenomics: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Over 60 pct of the Japanese public want Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to review the Abenomics reflationary policy mix, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Friday.

In the survey, 62.5 pct of respondents said Kishida should review Abenomics, which was initiated by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and continued by Yoshihide Suga, Abe's successor and Kishida's predecessor.

Only 14.7 pct said the new prime minister should keep Abenomics.

Among respondents who support the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, 55.7 pct urged a review of the economic policy mix, while 27.1 pct called for it to be continued.

Among those who support the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the figures stood at 93.9 pct for reviewing Abenomics and zero pct for continuing it.

