NTT Docomo's Service Disruption Affects 2 M. People

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said Friday the nationwide disruption of its services that occurred Thursday afternoon has affected some two million users.

The affected customers could not connect to NTT Docomo's networks, being unable to resister their location information necessary for the services, according to the company. The number of affected people may increase if those who had a minor inconvenience in making or receiving phone calls were included.

"We deeply apologize for causing trouble," NTT Docomo Senior Executive Vice President Hozumi Tamura said in an online press conference. Subscriptions to the company's services total over 80 million.

The currently mainstream 4G and 5G large-capacity ultrahigh-speed wireless services were fully restored by shortly after 5 a.m. Friday (8 p.m. Thursday GMT).

But the company's 3G mobile phone services have yet to be fully back to normal. The company said it will take a while before the 3G services are fully restored.

