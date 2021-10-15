Tokyo Reports 57 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 57 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Friday, with the daily count standing below 100 for the seventh straight day.
The latest seven-day average of new cases stood at 65.6, down 54.9 pct from a week before.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria came to 39, down by one from Thursday. Seven people were newly reported dead.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]