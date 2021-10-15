Sake Brewing to Be Registered as Intangible Cultural Asset

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel Friday advised culture minister Shinsuke Suematsu to register a traditional way of making sake using "koji," a type of fungus, as an intangible cultural asset under a new system.

The Council for Cultural Affairs, under the education and culture ministry, also recommended a traditional technique for the "shodo" art of Japanese calligraphy for registration under the new system for intangible cultural assets.

The government will announce the registrations in its official gazette soon, making them official.

It will be the first time for items related to life culture to be recognized as intangible cultural assets in Japan. There are moves aiming for the addition of the koji-based sake brewing and the traditional shodo technique to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Koji is also used to make "shochu" and "awamori" distilled spirits, and "mirin" sweet cooking wine.

