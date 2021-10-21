INTERVIEW: Komeito Chief Touts Ruling Camp's Ability to Realize Policies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Ahead of the Oct. 31 House of Representatives election, Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the ally of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has emphasized the coalition's ability to implement policy measures.

In an interview with media outlets, Yamaguchi noted that Komeito's campaign activities for the election for the powerful lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, had been constrained considerably by the novel coronavirus pandemic, adding that he had thought it might be difficult for the party to achieve its goals of winning seats in nine single-seat constituencies and securing eight million proportional representation votes.

"We're now ready to make all-out efforts as the virus crisis has been subsiding gradually," he said.

Yamaguchi sounded cautious about opposition parties unifying candidates. But he said, "It's important for us to work harder to let the public know that the LDP-Komeito coalition government is stable and capable of realizing policies."

While noting that the LDP and Komeito have been working together for a long period and have recently reaffirmed their coalition agreement, Yamaguchi said it seems that opposition parties are not on the same page.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]