Young Men in Japan Allowed to Switch to Pfizer Vaccine

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry decided Friday to allow men in their 10s and 20s who received Moderna Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine for their first shot to switch to Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine for the second.

The decision, made at a meeting of experts as an exceptional step, took into account the higher incidence of heart muscle inflammation in young people who got Moderna vaccine shots than in those who were administered the Pfizer product.

At the meeting, some experts argued that the Pfizer vaccine also causes the inflammation and demanded the ministry make efforts to prevent shot takers from thinking that the Moderna vaccine is inferior.

The members eventually agreed to exceptionally allow switches to the Pfizer vaccine on condition of providing sufficient information and setting a four-week interval between the first and second shots.

According to the ministry, the heart muscle inflammation incidence stood at 28.83 per one million for men in their 10s who received the Moderna vaccine shots by Oct. 3 and 25.65 for men in their 20s. Among Pfizer vaccine takers, the incidence came to 3.69 for men in their 10s and 9.62 for men in their 20s.

