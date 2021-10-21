INTERVIEW: LDP Alarmed by CDP-JCP Election Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is alarmed by the cooperation formed for the Oct. 31 general election by the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party, LDP Secretary-General Akira Amari has said.

"People make the choice of government through elections of the House of Representatives," the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament, Amari said in a recent interview. "On top of this, the upcoming Lower House poll will be an election to choose a political regime."

"This is a choice between a government based on liberalism and democracy or a government incorporating communism for the first time in the Japanese political history," Amari said.

The CDP and the JCP, together with three other opposition parties, unified their candidates in more than 200 single-seat constituencies.

If the CDP-JCP force wins the election, they will ignore their differences over political philosophy and cooperate within and outside the cabinet, Amari said, adding that things would not move forward in this case.

