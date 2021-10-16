First no Kai Gives Up Fielding Candidates in General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--First no Kai, the national party set up recently by Tokyo-based regional political party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), said Friday that it has given up fielding candidates in the Oct. 31 general election.

Adjustment work for putting up candidates apparently did not go smoothly although incumbent members of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly considered running in the election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on the ticket of First no Kai and the new party sought the possibility of cooperating with Diet members.

At a press conference Oct. 3 to announce its establishment, First no Kai said that it would aim to field candidates mainly in all 25 single-seat constituencies in Tokyo.

First no Kai leader Chiharu Araki said in a statement Friday: "Due to factors including the earlier-than-expected start of the official campaign period, we concluded that it is difficult to fight the general election in a way to meet expectations from Tokyo residents. So we will work for the next parliamentary election after the upcoming Lower House poll."

The campaign period for the general election is set to begin next Tuesday, a week earlier than widely anticipated.

