Kishida Visits Areas Hit by March 2011 Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Rikuzentakata, Iwate Pref., Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the northeastern prefecture of Iwate on Saturday to check progress in the reconstruction of Pacific coast areas hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

It is Kishida's first trip to areas affected by the disaster since taking office Oct. 4. He aims to hear opinions from locals to reflect them in his government's postdisaster reconstruction and economic measures.

In the city of Rikuzentakata, Kishida offered flowers at a memorial park for victims of the tsunami and offered a silent prayer. Later, he was briefed on progress in reconstruction from Iwate Governor Takuya Tasso.

Kishida then moved to a fish market in the adjacent city of Ofunato and had talks with scallop and oyster farmers.

In the afternoon, Kishida will travel to Miyagi Prefecture, south of Iwate, and visit a community center in the city of Kesennuma.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]