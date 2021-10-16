Japan Calls for Natural Gas Investment in Developing Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday proposed that investments and loans for natural gas projects that are effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions should be continued to help developing countries tackle climate change.

At a joint Development Committee meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, Tokyo stressed that restricting such investments and loans too much would hinder a smooth transition to a low-carbon society.

Some in the United States and other countries have argued that international organizations for development aid should set out a policy of not supporting natural gas projects in developing nations.

But Japanese officials participating in the meeting proposed that natural gas projects be eligible for aid from such organizations as needed while support is offered for developing countries’ efforts to draw up energy use plans aimed at accelerating emissions cuts.

If countries continue coal-fired thermal power generation, greenhouse gas emissions would increase, the officials said.

