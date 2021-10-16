Kishida Visits Areas Hit by March 2011 Tsunami

Newsfrom Japan

Rikuzentakata, Iwate Pref./Matsushima, Miyagi Pref., Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the northeastern prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi on Saturday to inspect progress in the reconstruction of Pacific coast areas hit hard by the massive tsunami from the March 2011 powerful earthquake.

It is Kishida's first trip to areas affected by the disaster since taking office Oct. 4. He aims to hear opinions from locals to reflect them in his government's postdisaster reconstruction and economic measures, to be compiled in response to the prolonged novel coronavirus crisis.

In the city of Rikuzentakata, Iwate, Kishida offered flowers and a silent prayer at a memorial park for victims of the tsunami. Later, he was briefed on progress in local reconstruction from Iwate Governor Takuya Tasso.

Kishida then moved to a fish market in the adjacent Iwate city of Ofunato and had talks with fishers and fish farmers. He pledged to compile a large-scale economic package including measures to help fishers and seafood farmers.

Later, Kishida traveled to Miyagi Prefecture, south of Iwate, and talked with hotel managers and souvenir shop staff in the town of Matsushima.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]