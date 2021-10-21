INTERVIEW: JCP Seeks to Reform Politics via Change of Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Communist Party chief Kazuo Shii has vowed to reform the country's politics through a change of government in the Oct. 31 House of Representatives election.

The administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which was inaugurated Oct. 4, "has not reflected on past politics at all," Shii said in a recent media interview. The politics controlled by Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, the two immediate predecessors of Kishida, remains in place, "with only its cover replaced," he said.

"Reforming the politics requires a change of government that puts the rule by the coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito to an end," the opposition party leader said.

Through the general election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, the JCP will propose putting "four changes" into action, Shii said.

He specifically called for eliminating neoliberalism, in which the strong become stronger at the sacrifice of the weak, in a shift to politics that puts more weight on people's lives and livelihoods than on anything else, overcoming the climate crisis and protecting the future of Earth, fully achieving gender equality in Japan, and promoting peace diplomacy utilizing pacifist Article 9 of Japan's Constitution.

