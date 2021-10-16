Tokyo Confirms 66 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 66 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, down by 16 from a week before and below 100 for the eighth straight day.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 63.3 as of the day, down 51.0 pct from a week before.

Seven new deaths were confirmed among infected people.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's standards fell by four from Friday to 35.

