INTERVIEW: Nippon Ishin Wants to Chip Away at LDP Dominance

Osaka, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Ichiro Matsui, chief of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), said that the opposition party wants to chip away at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's dominance in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in the Oct. 31 election.

"We'll make desperate efforts so that the LDP will fall short of a majority, in order to drive even a small part of our policies into the government," Matsui said in an interview with Jiji Press and other media outlets.

Matsui said he wants Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida to provide a concrete vision for the country in five to 10 years from now, rather than abstract concepts.

Nippon Ishin aims to make Japan's social security system more sustainable amid a shrinking population, said Matsui, who is also mayor of the western city of Osaka.

The basic portion of Japan's public pension system should be financed not by premium payments but by other sources including tax, Matsui said, adding that it would be possible to secure funding sources through government reform.

