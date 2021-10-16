Party Execs Appeal to Voters on 1st Weekend since Lower House Breakup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Heavyweights of Japanese ruling and opposition parties took to streets across the country to appeal to voters Saturday, the first weekend since the House of Representatives was dissolved Thursday for a general election, set for Oct. 31.

Sanae Takaichi, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, gave a street speech in the city of Nagasaki in southwestern Japan, touting the party's efforts to revitalize the country's economy, which has been battered by the novel coronavirus crisis.

"After the election, the LDP will have a (fiscal 2021) supplementary budget enacted as early as possible within this year to get the economy running again," she said. "Now is the time to revitalize the Japanese economy damaged by the pandemic and support people affected by the crisis. After that, let's work to make the economy strong again."

Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, delivered a speech in front of Kameido Station in Tokyo, criticizing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, for shelving a plan to increase tax on financial income, one of the key measures he advocated during the LDP presidential race last month.

Kishida "can't take measures against vested interests that benefited from Abenomics," Edano said. "Let's regain decent politics that is reliable in difficult times." Abenomics is the economic policy mix launched by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was in office between late December 2012 and mid-September 2020 for his second tenure, and inherited by Yoshihide Suga, the immediate predecessor of Kishida.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]