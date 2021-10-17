Kishida Inspects Crippled Fukushima N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday inspected the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant for the first time since taking office Oct. 4.

He received an explanation from officials of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> on progress in the work to decommission the nuclear power station in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima and on treated radioactive water at the plant, which was severely damaged in the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami.

On the Japanese government's earlier decision to release treated radioactive water at the Fukushima No. 1 plant into the ocean, Kishida told reporters after the inspection: "I realized that the water issue should not be pushed back. We will explain the safety of the water release operation in a transparent way."

The government plans to start releasing the water, which contains tritium, a radioactive substance, into the Pacific Ocean around spring 2023. But many local residents are concerned about possible unfounded rumors about the water release.

"We will do all we can to dispel concerns and continue efforts so that we can win local understanding," Kishida said, underscoring the government's efforts to tackle the issue of unfounded rumors.

