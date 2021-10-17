Kishida Visits Crippled Fukushima N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday visited the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan for the first time since he took office Oct. 4.

He received an explanation from officials of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> on progress in the work to decommission the nuclear power station and on treated radioactive water at the plant in Fukushima Prefecture. Kishida is expected to show his resolve to make all-out efforts to tackle possible misinformation and unfounded rumors related to the planned release of the water, which contains tritium, a radioactive substance, into the ocean.

This is his first visit as prime minister to the prefecture, which was hit hard by the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami, and the subsequent severe accident at the TEPCO nuclear plant. An unprecedented triple meltdown occurred at the Fukushima No. 1 plant due to damage from the natural disaster.

Kishida told the TEPCO officials: "Decommissioning of the plant is a precondition for the reconstruction (of Fukushima). I want you to proceed with the decommissioning work by attaching importance to a relationship of trust with local communities."

On Saturday, he visited areas damaged by the quake and tsunami in Iwate and Miyagi prefectures. The three prefectures, including Fukushima, are part of the Tohoku region. They were hit hardest by the natural disaster.

