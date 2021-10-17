Princess Mako Attends Final Ritual as Imperial Family Member

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako attended a ritual held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Sunday, her final opportunity to take part in such an event as a member of the Imperial Family.

Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, is set to marry commoner Kei Komuro on Oct. 26. Princess Mako will lose her Imperial Family status upon marriage under the Imperial House Law.

The "Kannamesai-Kensho-no-Gi" ritual was attended by Emperor Naruhito and other Imperial Family members, including Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and Princess Kako, the second daughter of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess, besides Princess Mako.

Empress Masako was absent in light of her health condition.

Princess Mako and Princess Kako entered the palace grounds through the Hanzomon gate by car. Princess Mako, who was wearing a face mask, waved to people gathering near the palace to see her. A woman told Princess Mako, "I wish you happiness."

