Japan Ruling Bloc Raps CDP-JCP Election Cooperation

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling bloc officials in a television program Sunday rapped moves by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party to cooperate for the Oct. 31 general election, while the two opposition parties rebutted the criticism.

The CDP’s stance on the Self-Defense Forces and that of the JCP are “totally different,” Akira Amari, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said. The JCP’s new platform is “very negative” about the Emperor system, he added.

“If an opposition-led government is established, the JCP’s thoughts would be brought into the decision-making process of the government, so we have to tell voters that the upcoming House of Representatives poll is an election asking them about a system Japan should adopt,” Amari said.

Keiichi Ishii, secretary-general of Komeito, the coalition partner of the LDP, also denounced the CDP and the JCP, saying, “I cannot understand the moves by the two parties although they differ over basic issues regarding the management of the country.”

Ishii also cited comments by Tomoko Yoshino, who recently became president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, a supporter of the CDP, that the JCP’s cooperation with a possible CDP-led administration from outside the cabinet would be impossible.

