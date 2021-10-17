Japan Logs 429 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 429 people with the novel coronavirus Sunday, with the daily tally standing below 1,000 for 11 days in a row.

Thirteen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported, while the number of coronavirus patients in severe condition came to 317, down by 18 from Saturday.

In Tokyo, newly confirmed cases totaled 40 Sunday, the fewest daily figure this year and down by 20 from a week before. New cases stood below 100 for the ninth consecutive day.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital came to 60.4 as of Sunday, down 47.3 pct from a week before. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under the Tokyo government's standards remained unchanged from Saturday at 35.

In Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, 71 new infection cases were confirmed Sunday, below 100 for the third straight day. In the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, 38 people newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, up by 21 from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]