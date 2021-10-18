Some 1,000 People to Run in Japan's Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Some 1,000 people are expected to file their candidacies on Tuesday when the official campaign starts for the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

In the first Lower House election since October 2017, the ruling bloc led by the Liberal Democratic Party will square off against opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Candidates will vie for 289 seats in single-seat constituencies and 176 proportional representation seats. The poll will be held 17 days after the chamber's dissolution, the shortest since the end of World War II.

At a debate hosted by the Japan National Press Club on Monday, political party leaders discussed how to revitalize the country's economy, a focal point in the election.

Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida said that his government will focus its COVID-19 response on securing hospital beds for patients and launching a large-scale economic package.

