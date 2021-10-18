Kishida Eyes Subsidies to Help Rebuild Restaurants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida voiced his intention on Monday to hand out subsidies to help pandemic-battered restaurants and bars rebuild their businesses.

"We must provide full support (to the industry), such as business reconstruction subsidies," Kishida told reporters after holding a round-table meeting with restaurant owners and others at an "izakaya" pub in Tokyo's Shinbashi district.

The meeting was held to reflect their voices in economic measures that the government plans to compile after the Oct. 31 general election for the House of Representatives.

Under a COVID-19 state of emergency that lasted in Tokyo and other prefectures until late last month, restaurants and bars were forced to suspend alcohol serving and cut business hours.

"The restaurant industry is essential for culinary culture," Kishida stressed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]