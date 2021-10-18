Japan's "Shamisen" Meets Jazz at Carnegie Hall in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese "shamisen" master Fumiyoshi played with renowned jazz double bassist Ron Carter in a concert at Carnegie Hall in New York on Sunday.

Fumiyoshi, 47, based in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata, has been working to expand into new horizons while preserving the traditional art of shamisen, a banjo-like instrument, which he started learning at an elementary school age.

He had tried to collaborate with Carter, whom he respects, but in vain. The two were not able to play together due to scheduling conflicts in 2019, and the novel coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of a concert last year.

Carter, 84, was a member of the Miles Davis Quintet led by the late Miles Davis and a key figure during the golden age of jazz in the 1960s.

At Sunday's concert, the two performed songs including "Kojo no Tsuki." The audience showered them with applause after each song.

