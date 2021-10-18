Princess Mako's Boyfriend Komuro Meets Her Parents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Kei Komuro, who is set to marry Japanese Princess Mako later this month, visited the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Monday to meet with the princess' parents, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

At the residence of the Akishino family located within the premises of the Akasaka Estate, Komuro, 30, also reunited with Princess Mako, 29, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, for the first time in about three years. Komuro left Japan in August 2018 to study in the United States.

Shortly before 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Sunday GMT), Komuro appeared in front of his home in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, and made a vow to reporters.

He was wearing a suit and tie, as well as a face mask. His hair, which was long and put up in a ponytail when he returned to Japan late September, was shortened.

Without speaking to reporters, he got into a car.

