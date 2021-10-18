Japan Reports 3,791 New Coronavirus Cases in Previous Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 3,791 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the week through Sunday, down from 5,829 cases in the preceding week.

The country's COVID-19 infection total, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 1,715,164 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths in the country rose by 164 from a week before to 18,116.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, at 377,199, followed by Osaka, western Japan, at 201,755, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 168,692, Saitama, north of Tokyo, at 115,438, and Aichi, central Japan, at 106,355.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]