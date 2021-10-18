Atami Failed to Issue Safety Order over Soil Mound

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The city of Atami failed to order a company responsible for creating a soil mound that triggered a deadly mudslide in July to implement safety measures, even though it had prepared the order, sources said Monday.

The Atami government in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, prepared the order for the company, based in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, a Shizuoka neighbor, in 2011.

The Shizuoka prefectural and Atami governments had repeatedly issued administrative guidance to the company, recognizing the danger of the soil mound.

But the local governments failed to take the tougher measure of issuing the administrative order for over 10 years.

The land where the soil mound was created was acquired by the company in 2006. It started carrying in sand and soil for the work in 2009.

