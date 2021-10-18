Japan's 1st Female Chief Cabinet Secretary Dies at 93

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Mayumi Moriyama, the first woman to serve as Japan's chief cabinet secretary, died of old age in Tokyo on Thursday. She was 93.

In the first cabinet of Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu, from August 1989 to February 1990, Moriyama was initially appointed to head the now-defunct Environmental Agency and later became chief cabinet secretary following her predecessor's resignation.

During her tenure, Moriyama sought the role of presenting a sumo championship cup, but the Japan Sumo Association rejected the move, citing a rule barring women from the "dohyo" ring.

Under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, she assumed the post of justice minister from 2001 to 2003, involved in judiciary reform including the introduction of a lay judge system.

Moriyama, a former labor ministry bureaucrat, was first elected to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, for the Liberal Democratic Party in 1980. She later became a member of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber.

