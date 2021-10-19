Kishida Skips Yasukuni Visit during Autumn Festival

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida refrained from visiting war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo during its two-day autumn festival, which ended Monday.

Instead, Kishida made on Sunday a ritual offering of a "masakaki" tree stand to the Shinto shrine, regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by China and South Korea as it honors Class-A war criminals along the war dead.

No minister of the Kishida cabinet, launched on Oct. 4, visited the shrine during the festival.

Meanwhile, Sanae Takaichi, policy affairs chief of Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited the shrine Monday.

Some from a suprapartisan group of lawmakers promoting Yasukuni Shrine visits, including the LDP's Hidehisa Otsuji, who heads the group, paid a visit Sunday, representing its members. The lawmakers' league skipped a group visit in order to reduce the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]