Japan Logs 232 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Monday, the first daily count below 300 since Oct. 12 last year.

Deaths among COVID-19 patients came to 17, while the number of severely ill patients dropped by five from Sunday to 312.

Tokyo confirmed 29 new infection cases, the first tally below 30 since June 22 last year and a decrease of 20 from a week before.

The seven-day average of daily infections in the capital fell 47.3 pct from a week before to 57.6.

In Tokyo, six new deaths were reported among infected people. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's standards decreased by four from the previous day to 31.

