Japan Govt to Ask Public Hospitals to Secure More COVID-19 Beds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health minister Shigeyuki Goto said Monday that he plans to ask about 200 public hospitals nationwide to secure more beds for COVID-19 patients.

Goto told reporters that he will make the demand on Tuesday, based on laws including the National Hospital Organization Law, the first such request under the law.

"We'll work with prefectures to help strengthen the medical system," he said.

The request will be part of an effort to increase the ability to accept hospitalizations by 20 pct to prepare for a possible sixth wave of COVID-19 infections this winter.

The government plans to boost the medical system so that it can respond to a coronavirus strain that is twice as infectious as the one this summer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]