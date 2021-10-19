Special Travel Plans on Offer in Japan for Vaccinated People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of travel agencies and other businesses in Japan are adopting tourism plans targeted at those who have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

In order to recover from the coronavirus crisis, companies are looking to meet demand while ensuring safe trips for customers by creating exclusive tours, distributing vouchers at lodging facilities and preparing special train services for people who have been vaccinated.

Travel agency Club Tourism International Inc. will begin offering tours later this month to people who complete their vaccinations no later than 14 days before departure.

An official at Club Tourism said that many reservations were coming in, thanks to the lifting of the state of emergency and pre-emergency measures at the end of September.

It initially expected to offer 26 plans as of late August, but it expanded its lineup to 64 plans amid high popularity.

