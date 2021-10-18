Kishida Vows to Resolve North Korea's Abductions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will lead efforts to resolve North Korea's abductions of Japanese citizens.

"The abduction issue remains a top priority under my administration," Kishida said at a meeting with families of Japanese citizens abducted to North Korea decades ago.

"I will personally lead efforts to resolve the issue," he said.

The families included Sakie Yokota, mother of abductee Megumi Yokota. Kishida met with them for the first time since he took office on Oct. 4.

The meeting just two weeks into his term as prime minister was apparently intended to allay concerns that Kishida has not been involved in the abduction issue as much as his predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga.

