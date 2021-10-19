Japan Lower House Election Campaign Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period for the Oct. 31 election of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament, began on Tuesday.

Voters will be asked to choose whether to continue the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida under the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito or to have the opposition force led by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan assume the reins of government, pundits said.

As the Lower House election is the first national poll to be held on a countrywide scale amid the novel coronavirus crisis, key issues include COVID-19 countermeasures and economic stimulus measures.

This will be the first Lower House election since October 2017. The election can thus also serve as an opportunity for voters to evaluate the administrations of Kishida's two immediate predecessors--Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga.

The election will be held 27 days after Kishida took office as prime minister and 17 days after he dissolved the Lower House, both the shortest since the end of World War II.

