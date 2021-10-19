Princess Mako Reports Marriage to Ancestors, Deities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako visited the three sanctuaries at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday to report her marriage with commoner Kei Komuro to ancestors of the Imperial Family and deities.

Female members of the Imperial Family who leave the family upon marriage usually perform the “Kashikodokoro-Koreiden-Shinden-ni-Essuru-no-Gi” rite to worship and report the marriage at the buildings of the sanctuaries, wearing a traditional costume.

As the marriage of Princess Mako and Komuro has been met with various reactions from the public, however, she visited the area of the sanctuaries as a private event, not as a rite, and paid her respects to Imperial ancestors and deities at the yard in front of the buildings.

Amid drizzling rain, Princess Mako, wearing a light turquoise dress and looking a little nervous, walked through the main gate of the sanctuaries around 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT).

Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, will report her marriage to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, her uncle and aunt, on Friday, and to Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, her grandparents, on Monday. Princess Mako and Komuro will register their marriage with a municipal office Oct. 26 and hold a press conference later in the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]