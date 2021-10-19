N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Again

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the South Korean military said.

The missile, which is assumed to be a short-range submarine-launched ballistic missile, was fired from around the city of Sinpho in South Hamgyong Province in eastern North Korea, according to the South Korean military. North Korea is constructing a submarine at a shipyard in Sinpho.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea launched two ballistic missiles the same day.

“It’s regrettable that North Korea has successively fired missiles since last month,” Kishida told reporters in the northeastern Japan city of Fukushima, where he delivered his first stump speech since the official campaign period for the Oct. 31 general election started earlier on Tuesday.

The Japanese government has lodged a strong protest to North Korea over the latest missile firing.

