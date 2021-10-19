Half of Districts to See One-on-One Ruling-Opposition Battle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Almost half of the 289 single-seat constituencies in the upcoming general election will see a single candidate from the ruling bloc face off against a single candidate from five major opposition parties.

A total of 142 electoral districts will see a one-on-one election battle of the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito against the opposition parties--the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party, the Social Democratic Party, Reiwa Shinsengumi and the Democratic Party for the People.

Meanwhile, 71 constituencies will see a three-way race between the ruling bloc, the five major opposition parties and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), another opposition force.

The five opposition parties back unified candidates in 213 constituencies, but were unable to agree to throw their combined support behind the same candidates in 72. The remaining four constituencies have independent candidates aligned with the opposition.

The election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan’s parliament, will be held on Oct. 31. The campaigning period began on Tuesday.

