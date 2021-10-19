North Korea Fires Apparent SLBM

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile, suspected to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile, toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military said.

The missile was fired from waters off the city of Sinpho in South Hamgyong Province in eastern North Korea, according to the South Korean military. It flew some 590 kilometers while reaching an altitude of some 60 kilometers.

North Korea is constructing a new type of submarine at a shipyard in Sinpho. Observers said that the missile may have been the country's first SLBM actually fired from a submarine. North Korea last fired an SLBM in October 2019.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in Tokyo that North Korea launched two ballistic missiles, possibly SLBMs.

"It's regrettable that North Korea has been successively firing missiles," Kishida told reporters in the northeastern Japan city of Fukushima during a campaign tour.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]