Japan Starts My Number Card Use for Health Insurance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry on Wednesday put into full-scale operation an online system to use My Number social security and taxation identification cards as public health insurance cards.

The introduction of the online insurance eligibility confirmation system is part of the Japanese government's efforts to promote the use of My Number cards.

The system is intended to simplify reception procedures for My Number card holders and also to allow the holders to check their prescription records.

Meanwhile, medical institutions and pharmacies that are taking My Number cards as health insurance cards currently account for only about 8 pct of a total of some 230,000 such facilities across Japan.

The Japanese government, which aims to have almost all people in the country get their My Number cards by the end of March 2023, is expanding in stages the scope of administrative services for which My Number cards can be used.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]